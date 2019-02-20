Teen sensation Jake Hastie gives strong hint he wants to stay at Motherwell FC

Motherwell wing sensation Jake Hastie has given a strong hint that he is ready to follow the recent example of his long-time clubmate David Turnbull by signing a contract extension at Fir Park.

Hastie (19) has been in scintillating form and scored his fifth goal in six matches in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Hearts. This has caught the eye of several clubs north and south of the border who want to sign Hastie with the lure of offering him significantly more in wages than Motherwell can afford.

Hastie celebrates after scoring the opener in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Hearts (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

But Hastie said: “I’m still only 19. I’ve still a lot to learn about the game and here’s the best place to do it.

“I think Motherwell’s the best place for me. I just need to keep doing what I’m doing and keep playing well.

“I came all the way up since I was nine with David. I just feel that playing together is even better right at the top.

“I’m over the moon, I’m happy. You can’t beat it.”

Hastie said that he’d benefitted greatly from his loan spell at Alloa Athletic earlier this season.

“Jim Goodwin (Alloa player/manager) was really good with me,” Hastie said. “He gave me confidence and I came back here and take my game to the next level every game.

“When I went out on loan I matured.”

The Motherwell kid also revealed that his hero is Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale.

He said: “Obviously I’m not as good as him but I try and look at aspects of his game I try and work on, how he runs at folk and how powerful and strong he is.

“I just keep working at the gym to get bigger and stronger.”

Hastie’s future is expected to be resolved over the next fortnight, with Motherwell having offered him a new deal.

Speaking directly after Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Hearts, Steelmen gaffer Stephen Robinson said: “We haven’t got any more money to offer Jake.

“It is as simple as that and we will offer him what we can.

“I will tell every parent that you have to play football and he has a very good coaching staff who will try and develop him and this is the best place for him to develop.

“I will stand in front of any parent now and tell them that.

“A few hundred pounds now will not make a big difference to his life.

“He could be a very good player if he keeps grounded and improving.

“Jake has been to Airdrie and Alloa on loan and he went out a boy and came back a man.

“Our two goalscorers David Turnbull and Jake have been terrific for us and long may that continue.

“We still have to be very careful with them but why take people out when they are playing so well.”