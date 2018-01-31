Stephen Hendrie exclusive: I could stay at Motherwell beyond this season

New Motherwell loan signing Stephen Hendrie has revealed that he is open to extending his stay at Fir Park beyond this summer.

The 23-year-old Deadline Day acquisition from Southend United, who has penned a Fir Park loan deal until the end of the season, is contracted to the Shrimpers until June 2019.

He told the Motherwell Times: "I could definitely see me staying here longer term.

"Motherwell is right on my doorstep (he lives in Glasgow) and it is a great club to be at.

"I will just need to wait and see how the next few months go.

"I will speak to Southend at the end of the season."

Hendrie, who played 117 times for Hamilton Accies before earning a lucrative move to West Ham United in 2015, is excited by the prospect of joining Motherwell as a short term replacement for club legend Stevie Hammell who will retire after tonight's game at Hibernian to take over as the club's academy director.

"I'm buzzing because obviously I've played in the Scottish Premiership before," Hendrie added.

"I know what it's about and to come back up here and see my family and friends is great.

"I can't wait to get going.

"Stevie Hammell is obviously a Motherwell legend.

"The fans love him and he has been brilliant for the club.

"I'm delighted that he's got a coaching job here.

"Hopefully he can give me some advice."

Hendrie, who has played 12 times for League One English outfit Southend this season, has stayed in touch with the Scottish game via watching live TV coverage since quitting this country for down south three years ago.

"I've been watching all the live games on Sky and BT Sport," he added.

"A lot of my mates play in the league.

"It's a great league now because all the big teams are back in it with Rangers, Hearts and Hibs having returned.

"That has been attracting some very good players to Scotland.

"That is brilliant, because the league's only going to get better."

Hendrie is in tonight's 'Well squad for the Premiership encounter at Easter Road.

"There is no indication if I'll start the game," he said.

"It will be interesting to see what happens."

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from England, Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.ukClick here to visit the website

