Robbo: We were dominant against Edinburgh City and could have scored a lot more

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was pleased with his side's display in Tuesday night's thumping 5-0 home triumph over League Two minnows Edinburgh City, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen blitzed City in the first half of this Betfred Cup Group G opener, with Mark Gillespie starting in goal as regular number one Trevor Carson's partner was giving birth.

"First half we were dominant, it could have been a lot more," Robbo said.

"The hard thing is that's always expected when you play a team from a different level.

"But it's not quite as easy as it seems on paper, as results on Saturday showed on lots of occasions.

"It was very professional, very organised. Is there more to come? Of course there's more to come.

"You're still finding your legs, you're still finding your fitness.

"That was some people's first 90 minutes so we're delighted with the result and I think there's more to come."