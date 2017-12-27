No festive cheer for Motherwell as they go down to 2-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox

Two second half goals sent Motherwell spinning to a 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat against Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Motherwell fought valiantly throughout but failed to take any of the few scoring chances they had in front of nearly 50,000 fans in Glasgow.

And there was a great chance within 30 seconds for Motherwell, with a head flick putting Craig Tanner clean through on keeper Wes Foderingham but the English winger's weak shot was saved.

The Steelmen looked the more accomplished in the early stages, but Rangers gradually gained a stranglehold and wasted a great opportunity to break the deadlock on 10 minutes when James Tavernier blasted well over from 12 yards after a Niko Kranjcar pass.

And the Glasgow giants had another fantastic chance just two minutes later when Tavernier's cross from the right found Kranjcar whose close range effort was well blocked by visiting keeper Trevor Carson.

The rebound then fell kindly for Gers striker Alfredo Morelos who sliced the ball hopelessly over.

There was a blow for Well on 17 minutes as captain Carl McHugh went off off injured and was replaced by Allan Campbell, who handed the armband to Peter Hartley.

Herrera then headed off target for Gers after a Kranjcar cross, before there was a sad sight as Rangers' Ryan Jack went off on a stretcher and was replaced by Jamie Barjonas.

Motherwell's Cedric Kipre was booked for high tackle on Herrrera, before the fourth official held up his board showing a whopping eight minutes of injury time.

Kranjcar shot wildly over for Gers early in the second period, but the hosts did hit the front on 56 minutes with a thumping left foot shot by Danny Wilson.

His fine strike came following a Kranjcar corner.

The frustrating thing for Motherwell about the goal was that it came from corner which seemed needless to give away. Carson opted to turn a very weak Morelos shot round the post.

Predictably, Motherwell's Ryan Bowman was then treated like a pantomime villain by the home support when he came on as a 61st minute sub for Andy Rose.

Bowman - who had broken Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso's nose in an elbowing incident in 'Well's Betfred Cup semi-final win over the Light Blues in October - was greeted by a cocophony of jeers from Gers fans as he ran onto the field.

Rangers were the better team in the second half and Carson had to save well from Morelos and Barjonas in quick succession.

But the killer second goal did arrive on 75 minutes when Morelos shot emphatically past Carson.

This had come just a minute after 'Well had narrowly missed scoring at the other end, Alex Fisher heading wide from a Tanner cross.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Grimshaw, Bigirimana, Hartley, McHugh (Campbell 18), Rose (Bowman 61), Fisher (Newell 77), Dunne, Kipre, Tanner.

Referee: John Beaton

Crowd: 49,273