Motherwell star says side will battle for every point

Chris Cadden has vowed that Motherwell will fight for every point from now until the end of the season.

Speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw with Ross County, the midfielder said he was slightly frustrated that the Steelmen hadn’t taken all three points.

“It was a scrappy affair,” he said, “I thought we had a few good chances and I thought if anyone was going to win it, it would have been us.

“But in the end it was a clean sheet. We’ll take the point and go back down the road.”

Cadden said that despite the draw he was pleased with his own performance.

“I enjoyed it. I was trying to drive forward and get on the ball.

I was just working hard and trying to put in as much as possible. I’ll keep working hard for the team and try to create chances.”

The point took Motherwell into seventh place in the Premiership – the highest position they can finish following the league split – and Cadden says they are determined to stay there.

“That’s what we want to try and do. We want to go into every game in good form.

“We’ve got a cup final to look forward to but before that we want to try and finish as high as we can.

“We want to go for that seventh place. That’s the mentality that the gaffer has here.

“You look at the bench, you look at the people left out. The starting XI know that they need to put on a performance if they want to stay in the team for the final and the rest of the season.”

‘Well welcome Dundee to Fir Park this Saturday and Cadden says he expects a tough time.

“Dundee are a good team so we’ll be right up for it because it’s a massive game.”