Motherwell sign experienced defender Peter Hartley on permanent deal until summer of 2020

Motherwell have tied up defender Peter Hartley on a permanent contract until the summer of 2020.

Hartley, who had signed a one-year loan deal from Blackpool last summer, has added much needed experience to the Motherwell rearguard and was a major factor in the club's fantastic run to the Betfred Cup final.

“It was a very, very easy decision to make,” said Hartley. “I’ve been at this club for six months and it’s a fantastic dressing room, probably one of the best I’ve been in.

“If I am going to be somewhere, it’s all or nothing with me,” he added. “I am going to give everything I’ve got for two and a half years.

“I have enjoyed every moment. I’ve played at Hampden twice in the semi final and final.

“We went on a good unbeaten run. I’ve made a lot of good friends in the dressing room. I’ve got nothing but good words to say about the coaching staff and everybody around the club.

“It’s just the right place for me in my career right now. I’m happy to commit my future to the club.”

'Well manager Stephen Robinson said: "Peter has come in and been a brilliant signing for us.

"He has given us real leadership there.

"He organises, he's very good for Cedric (Kipre) and Charles (Dunne) at the back. He pulls people together.

"With Chris Cadden as well we have a very young squad.

"He'll be a big part of what we do going forward."