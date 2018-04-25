Motherwell’s Rose faces time out with injury

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson spoke of his frustration at Andy Rose facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a fractured collarbone in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Ross County.

Rose – only recently back from injury – landed awkwardly after a first half challenge and was replaced by Carl McHugh just 20 minutes in.

“Unfortunately we’ve got another injury to Andy Rose with a suspected broken collar bone,” Robinson said.

“There’s no intent, no malice at all. Actually I don’t even think it was a foul to be honest with you.

“He just went over the top of him but we’ve had a fractured cheekbone (suffered by striker George Newell against Aberdeen the previous Saturday) and a broken collar bone.

“I dread to think if it had been us playing against people, what the headlines would have been. But we’ll have to deal with that. It was a tough game.

“We’re still waiting on confirmation whether Andy has fractured it or not. It’s suspected at this moment in time.

“So it’s disappointing. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for him that it’s maybe just how he’s landed and it’s a bruise. But it will be a tough one to take (if it is broken).”

The Steelmen again showed their terrific battling qualities in the Highlands.

“Ross County are fighting for their lives,” Robinson added, “they are a competitive side and they’ve got some very good footballers as well.

“I’m surprised they’re down that end of the table. So if we don’t match them physically – they’re a big, big side – but we did. Credit to us, we matched them.

“It was a scrappy affair until there was a little 20-minute spell when we created chances.

“We got the ball down and passed it. It was two teams holding nothing back. If we’re being honest, there were some hefty challenges.

“And I thought we should have come out with a result because we had three great chances in the second half.

“Maino, and Bowy produces a good save from the keeper, and Chris Cadden and Bigy at the end as well.

“I thought we should have won the game, we didn’t, but the positives are that’s our 18th clean sheet of the season.

“So we’re very pleased with that.”

Despite reports that defender Peter Hartley was returning to training this week after months out injured, Robbo said he didn’t think the centre back would play again this season.