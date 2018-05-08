Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson lauds his troops for recording 19th clean sheet of season at Partick

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson lauded his troops for equalling a club record of 19 clean sheets in a season with Tuesday night's 1-0 Scottish Premiership success at Partick Thistle, writes Craig Goldthorp.

"It's a super three points," Robinson said.

"That's a 19th clean sheet of the season and I think that equals the club's all-time record.

"I think we battled and scrapped and scrapped for absolutely everything. People said we didn't have anything to play for and I thought we showed we did.

"I was delighted with the boys tonight.

"Young David Turnbull was excellent, really, really good.

"He certainly gave us a bit of composure on the ball which we've lacked at times if I'm being honest. I thought he was terrific. He just needs to get fitter to play 90 minutes now.

"It was his full debut and a first start he can be very, very proud of.

"He needs to cement himself and make sure he's a first team player next year."

Robbo said goal hero Ryan Bowman was outstanding, led the line well and was excellent throughout.

And he revealed defender Cedric Kipre dislocated his thumb in the triumph at Firhill.

Richard Tait wasn't available to play for Motherwell as he was sick on Monday night. And Liam Grimshaw also missed the match due to his knee swelling up from the St Johnstone game on Saturday.

Robbo said that the half-time introduction of Gael Bigirimana for Stephen Hendrie was a tactical move, adding: "I just felt we were getting over run in midfield. I thought we needed an extra body in there.

"It worked well. We were really positive the way we set up, we had to be.

"We put three right up to stop their fullbacks."