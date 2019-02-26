Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson "hopeful" about ongoing contract talks with wing sensation Jake Hastie

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson revealed on Tuesday that contract talks with wing sensation Jake Hastie are “ongoing”, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The 19-year-old, who has already scored five goals for 'Well, is yet to sign the three-year deal put to him by the Steelmen, where Hastie's current contract runs out this summer.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson watches the action at Celtic Park on Sunday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

The Old Firm, Middlesbrough and Hull City have all been linked with the player but boss Robbo believes it would be much better for Hastie's long term career to remain at Motherwell for the foreseeable future.

“I’m always hopeful,” Robbo added.

The Steelmen gaffer also said that striker Curtis Main is back in the fold to line up in the league game at Kilmarnock tonight (Wednesday), after missing Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Parkhead.

Robinson said that it was “a real concern” that Carl McHugh was knocked out for the fourth time this season in the loss to the champions.

And he also spoke of Tom Aldred’s horror head injury, also at the weekend.

“It was a real concern for us but hopefully Carl is OK,” Robinson said.

“After the game he was scared, I can’t blame him.

“He was completely knocked out, he couldn’t move, he was in a neck brace for probably four hours after the game which is obviously precautionary.

“He’s got a massive bang on his head so obviously he won’t play for a couple of weeks.

“Tom had a huge cut on his head that was horrible. He’s a tough boy. He had no concussion so we’re hoping he’s available against Killie.”

But the Killie game comes too early for Chris Cadden, Christian Mbulu and Ross McCormack.