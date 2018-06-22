Motherwell FC signing target Ali Crawford lives 'on Fir Park doorstep' but Hearts look favourites to get him

Motherwell signing target Ali Crawford has begun a trial period at Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Speedy winger Crawford (26), has just completed an eight-year stint at local rivals Hamilton Accies and is available under freedom of contract and the Gorgie side, Motherwell, Dundee and Dundee United have all alerted the player’s agent about their interest.

The out of contract ace lives just yards from Fir Park but the Steelmen have yet to make an official bid for the Carluke-raised attacker.

A source close to Crawford said: “Ali stays in Motherwell now. His back door looks onto the Main Stand at Fir Park.

“I said to him he could just walk to training if he joined Motherwell.

“But Motherwell would need to make an offer and they haven’t.

“A number of clubs have shown an interest but they haven’t come up with an offer.

“Motherwell had a decent season last year.

“But having seen the way they play I don’t think it would suit Ali’s style.

“Motherwell did well but I don’t know whether they are the best football team I have seen.

“If they are bombing the ball forward to two big guys up front then I don’t know if that is a style that suits Ali.”

Crawford, who reached double figures for goals for Accies in the 2014-2015 and 2016-2017 seasons, suffered medial ligament and hip injuries last campaign which restricted him to just 19 league and cup appearances.

Ironically, Hearts previously released him as a 15-year-old for being "too small".

The player’s preferred option would be a transfer to England and Blackpool have been linked with him.