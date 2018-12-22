Motherwell defeated 1-0 by St Mirren

Motherwell are just six points ahead of second bottom spot after losing 1-0 to St Mirren at Fir Park in Saturday's Scottish Premiership encounter, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Motherwell, fielding a starting 11 with five changes from the 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park on Wednesday, started with Keith Lasley leading them from the dugout as gaffer Stephen Robinson served the first match of his touchline ban.

After a quiet opening 11 minutes in unseasonably mild conditions, Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw was booked for a foul.

A goalless first 25 minutes then ended with the hosts' Carl McHugh volleying well wide with his left foot.

The game's first real scoring chance arrived on 32 minutes when Allan Campbell's fine cross from the left was headed weakly at keeper Dean Lyness by Main from close range.

There was then a fine piece of skill from youngster David Turnbull - Motherwell's best player - who sent over a fine centre from the left flank which had no takers in the middle.

Turnbull was proving to be 'Well's brightest spark and another fine foray down the left by the youngster saw his cross evade Main who took a fresh air shot with his left foot.

Saints were rarely being seen as an attacking force before Paul McGinn shot well over on 44 minutes after good build-up work by Simeon Jackson and Ryan Edwards.

'Well's Danny Johnson lashed a first time shot wide on 52 minutes after great set up play by Richard Tait.

St Mirren scored the game's only goal on 68 minutes when Simeon Jackson pounced to score after an original effort by Adam Hammill had been saved by Mark Gillespie.

The Steelmen kept fighting and Main had a sharp shot on the turn deflected just off target.

Motherwell then came agonisingly close to an equaliser when Main's point blank header from a Turnbull corner was blocked on the line by Lyness.

But Saints continued to look dangeous on the counter attack and Paul McGinn blasted just over Gillespie's crossbar.

Turnbull then produced a trademark thunderbolt shot from distance for the hosts which Lyness punched clear.

Conor Sammon and Ryan Bowman came on as subs in the 80th minute, meaning the Steelmen played the final stages with four strikers on the park.

Saints went very close to a second goal late on with Hammill's powerful effort turned round the post by Gillespie.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Motherwell nearly stole a point when Grimshaw's long diagonal cross to the back post was met by Turnbull whose effort from point blank range was turned round the post.



Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait (Bowman 80), McHugh, Aldred, Campbell (Sammon 80), Main, Grimshaw, Dunne, Mbulu (Bigirimana 60), Johnson, Turnbull.

Referee: Don Robertson

Crowd: 4540