Motherwell boss Robbo: My players linked with Deadline Day moves will retain 100 per cent focus against Hibs

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson thinks his players will be able to retain 100 per cent focus at Hibernian tonight, despite some of them being linked with moves away before the midnight January Transfer Window closure.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson has been the subject of two bids from Celtic - the latest of which of £375,000 was rejected by the Motherwell board last night - while Chris Cadden, Charles Dunne and Cedric Kipre have also been impressing bigger clubs.

Robbo said: “It is a strange one but our focus will fully on Hibs and winning that game. I have been a player and I have spoke to the boys because it makes it difficult to stay focused. I have no doubt come the game they will be focused.

“Injury wise we are good. We have a near fully fit squad.

"Ryan Bowman is four to six weeks away and Elliott Frear has started training.

"The squad that played on Saturday at Hearts will be available again. It is another tough game because Lenny has them playing well.

"We go into the game confident as we have started 2018 well. We are confident going into the game.”

Motherwell, who will be looking to make it four games unbeaten at the start of the New Year, have new loan signing Stephen Hendrie looking to pocket a place in the starting 11.

And, if he is involved tonight, it will be legendary full back Stevie Hammell's final game in a Motherwell shirt.

