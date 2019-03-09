Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton Accies: Comfortable derby win for the Steelmen

A rampant Motherwell side romped to a 3-0 home win over local rivals Hamilton Accies in Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Motherwell went ahead after just two minutes at a blustery Fir Park as David Turnbull turned in the outstanding Gboly Ariyibi's cross from the left.

Ariyibi - full of skilful touches throughout - then glided through the Accies defence after six minutes but his final shot was saved by Accies keeper Gary Woods.

But it wasn't long before it was 2-0 to the hosts as David Turnbull slotted home a 10th minute penalty for the Steelmen after Alex Gogic's foul on Ariyibi in the box.

Teenage winger Jake Hastie then volleyed over with his left foot as Motherwell continued to assert their superiority.

A rare Hamilton foray on 26 minutes saw a miskick pounced upon by Tony Andreu, who set up George Oakley whose final shot was blocked.

Motherwell almost went three up twice in quick succession, with firstly Hastie's shot saved by Woods, who was soon called upon again to save from Ariyibi after the winger had ghosted past Gogic.

But Motherwell did go three up when Hastie shot home after Turnbull's ball across from the left.

The goal sparked joyous scenes among the Well Bois as some Accies fans in the away stand streamed for the exits.

And it was almost four on 42 minutes as Turnbull headed over after good build-up play between Alex Gorrin and Liam Grimshaw down the right.

Ariyibi - the outstanding player of the first half - then shot wildly over the bar.

There were chances at both ends at the start of the second half.

James Keatings - on as a half-time sub for Gogic - shot just wide before play raged to the other end where Curtis Main bludgeoned his way through but couldn't produce a meaningful effort.

And Main then produced a powerful effort from a tight angle which was parried away by Woods.

A swift breakaway by Motherwell culminated in Ariyibi's powerful low drive from 25 yards being saved unconvicingly by Woods.

Accies then went close at the other end when Andreu's shot from outside the box flew just too high.

Motherwell sub Elliott Frear then burst down the right and crossed for Ariyibi who blazed over.

Accies' Ziggy Gordon fired hopelessly over from outside the box with just two minures remaining after a Tait clearance.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Aldred, Campbell, Main (Johnson 73), Ariyibi, Grimshaw, Dunne, Gorrin (McHugh 68), Turnbull, Hastie (Frear 65).

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Crowd: 5248