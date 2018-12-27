Main's off as Motherwell run out of gas against Killie

Motherwell striker Curtis Main saw red in the second half as the Steelmen were defeated 1-0 by high flying Kilmarnock at Fir Park on Boxing Day, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Main received a second booking for elbowing the visitors' Stephen O'Donnell after 71 minutes of what was a nightmare day for the hosts as they lost THREE defenders to injuries.

Carl McHugh, Charles Dunne and Christian Mbulu were all admitted to Wishaw General Hospital after sustaining head knocks in the opening 28 minutes, as the hosts again struggled to create chances in a match which saw Kilmarnock prevail thanks to Jordan Jones' fortunate first half strike.

Jons' speculative cross cum shot after 40 minutes flew in at Mark Gillespie's back post, on a day which saw Mbulu incur a suspected detached retina.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson told the press that he'd never experienced anything like such an injury nightmare during all his years in football.

Robinson said: "I've come out of the dressing room and the boys are all in hospital.

"Two of them have really bad concussion. Both have been taken to hospital. Carl McHugh has a bit of history with that so we don't know how long he'll be out.

"We have a potential detached retina with Christian, so it's crazy injuries."

Robinson said that Main deserved to be sent off, although questioned why referee Steven McLean showed the striker two yellow cards and then a red.

"Did he elbow him twice? I don't know," said Robinson.

"Yes (the injuries) made it more difficult, but we lost from a mishit cross. I have to give credits to the boys on the pitch, they gave everything for me.

"I'm really disappointed in Curtis Main's behaviour. He's let the rest of the players down.

"I stick up for the players all the time and I take the pelters but there's no sticking up for that. Let's be honest, he deserved to be sent off."

Motherwell have now lost their last three matches and face a crucial away derby at Hamilton Accies this Saturday.

Robbo added: "We know we need wide players and we know we need a bigger threat up front," said the manager, who confirmed after the match that the club "may have an offer" for Ryan Bowman, who was left out.

"The be all and end all is staying in this division. If the truth be told we are where we should be in terms of finances but we have aspirations higher than that.

"We have to take care of the game on Saturday or we will be right in a relegation scrap. But if we get the players I'm trying to get in I'm confident we can start looking up the way and climb the table."