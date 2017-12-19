Louis Moult highly unlikely to play for Motherwell again says boss Robbo, but Carson, Hartley, Cadden and Frear could be set to face Dundee

Contrary to reports in the national press, Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that star striker Louis Moult has almost certainly played his last game for the club.

Recent stories had suggested that the 25-year-old – who has missed recent matches with a hamstring injury – could play in one of Motherwell’s three remaining matches in December ahead of his £450,000 transfer to English outfit Preston North End going through on January 1.

But Northern Irish gaffer Robbo told us on Tuesday: “Time is against us regarding Louis playing for Motherwell again.

“We have to consider if he is 100 per cent fit and he is miles away from that.

“Louis is not fit at all. It would be ideal for us to have him for one of the next three matches but I don’t imagine he will be playing.

“My priority is Motherwell winning a football match; it is doubtful Louis will play for us again.”

Robinson is currently trying to secure the signing of a new striker to replace Moult – who has scored a remarkable 50 goals in two-and-a-half seasons at Fir Park – next month, and says he’s “well on the way” to doing this.

He added: “It is difficult to replace someone that has scored that amount of goals.

“We don’t have lots of money to throw at it, but we are doing our due dilligence.

“We’re looking at the lower leagues in Scotland and England and are well on the way.”

Motherwell have lost their last four Scottish Premiership matches to slip to seventh place ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Dundee.

They have missed goalkeeper Trevor Carson, centre back Peter Hartley and midfielders Chris Cadden and Elliott Frear through injury recently, but Robbo says all four could feature against the Dark Blues.

“We hope to have all four training by Thursday,” he added. “And we are hopeful they will be back for Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Robbo disputed reports that ’Well are poised to sign Dundee midfielder Mark O’Hara on a pre contract agreement next month.

Asked if the Steelmen needed to add an attacking midfielder like O’Hara, he said: “No, not particularly. I think we are very strong in midfield.

“We have numerous options, with Tanner, MacLean, Bigirimana, Campbell, McHugh and Rose.

“Our main priorities are signing a striker and a right sided centre back that is back up for Cedric Kipre.”

Motherwell’s festive programme also includes a trip to Rangers next Wednesday and a home match v Hamilton on December 30.