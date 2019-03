The Steelmen blitzed Hamilton with three first half goals from David Turnbull (2) and Jake Hastie as they looked to record a second consecutive league win against the Accies.

Turnbull shot home after just two minutes before adding a 10th minute penalty and setting up fellow star kid Hastie for the third goal.

Jake Hastie celebrates making it 3-0 (Pic by Ian McFadyen)