How it happened: Motherwell 3-0 Livingston Jake Hastie celebrates scoring the opening goal against Livingston (Pic by Ian McFadyen) A scintillating first half hour saw Motherwell score three goals to secure a convincing home win over the Lions. Goals from Jake Hastie (2) and Curtis Main did the damage as Motherwell keep alive their hopes of a top six finish.