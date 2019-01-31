How it happened: Motherwell 3-0 Livingston

Jake Hastie celebrates scoring the opening goal against Livingston (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
A scintillating first half hour saw Motherwell score three goals to secure a convincing home win over the Lions.

Goals from Jake Hastie (2) and Curtis Main did the damage as Motherwell keep alive their hopes of a top six finish.

Can Danny Johnson and his Motherwell mates get a win against Livingston today?

