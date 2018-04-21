Goalless draw for Motherwell at Ross County

Motherwell earned a point in a drab 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Steelmen were first to threaten a minute in when Allan Campbell's low shot from outside the box was turned round the post by keeper Scott Fox after Main's initial free-kick had been blocked.

Motherwell were the better team in the early stages but County retaliated with Michael Gardyne's long cross to the back post which keeper Trevor Carson turned behind.

The visitors suffered a blow when Andy Rose landed awkwardly after 10 minutes and got up holding the area of his collar bone/left shoulder.

Rose initially soldiered on after treatment but eventually was substituted for Carl McHugh after 20 minutes.

In between times, County's Chris Routis headed an Alex Schalk corner from the right just wide before Routis picked up an injury which saw him replaced by Jason Naismith.

County defender Harry Souttar then headed weakly at Carson from another Schalk corner, before a first half which lacked flow for long spells was enlivened by Main's left footer from distance which hit the side netting.

At the other end, Schalk rasped a left foot strike well over before Main's header at the other end hit the post following a Cadden cross by referee Alan Muir had blown up for a foul.

The final action of a generally poor opening 45 minutes came in injury time when Charles Dunne blocked Marcus Fraser's shot after good County link-up play.

Schalk and Kipre were both booked for early second half fouls before Motherwell came close when Main had a header deflected just over after Cadden's centre.

Cadden was having a good second half and his powerful surge set up Ryan Bowman for a dig which Fox turned round the post.

Main headed wide of the target from Cadden's resultant corner.

But then County had a good spell and Kipre was twice needed to make important blocks as the hosts foraged forward.

It was the Steelmen's turn to go close on 84 minutes when McHugh's long ball forward to Main allowed the Englishman to hit a left footed strike from 18 yards which didn't miss by much.

Schalk then produced an impressive turn of pace at the other end before rifling a shot just over.

The game was coming to life late on and Motherwell's Tom Aldred showed good strength to win possession and pass inside to Cadden whose effort was just too high.

Motherwell move onto 39 points in seventh place, a point ahead of St Johnstone who lost 2-1 at Dundee.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Grimshaw (Bigirimana 76), Cadden, Main (Scott 90), Bowman, Rose (McHugh 20), Dunne, Aldred, Kipré, Campbell.

Referee: Alan Muir

Crowd: 3879