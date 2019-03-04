Gboly Ariyibi: Motherwell can get top six finish this season

Motherwell winger Gboly Ariyibi is confident that the eighth placed Steelmen can clinch a top six Scottish Premiership berth this season, despite slipping four points behind sixth placed Hibs last weekend, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The on loan Nottingham Forest star (24) was speaking after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock.

He said: “Everyone’s got ambitions to be in the top six and I think with the right management that we’ve got and everyone pushing each other, I think we can get there.

“We’ve just got to focus on our performance and keep doing what we’ve been doing.

“And there’s a good buzz about the place at the moment.

“We did well to match Kilmarnock. It’s a well earned point from both sides.

“Scottish football has been different. The league is quite intense but I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve got good players around me and the manager is very supportive with all of us.

“We all know what to do.

“We’ve got players that can change the game and we’ve got some great young talent in as well.

“We’ve got Jake Hastie, Allan and Turnbull as well and you can see the morale is really clicking.”

Ariyibi said he’s finding the standard of the Scottish Premiership’s “good” with decent crowds, as he bids to impress parent club Forest. But he hasn’t ruled out extending his stay at Motherwell.

He added: “It’s not really surprised me but it’s been a good experience.

“I’ve come here to get games and experience and hopefully I can make a noise here which they’ll hopefully hear back over there.

“Forest seem to be doing all right at the moment but the main thing is to get Motherwell where they need to be, play more games and contribute as much as I can.

“You never know in football, but I’m enjoying it here.

“The fans are good, the players are good, the stadiums are good so who knows?”

Ariyibi also revealed that he’s received some ‘humorous’ messages on the back of scoring a controversial and well documented goal at Celtic Park recently.

The winger put the ball in the net after Celtic keeper Scott Bain had parried an initial effort by James Scott, who didn’t return the ball to the Hoops despite them putting the ball out so Ryan Christie could receive treatment.

“James has had a bit of a hard time but I’ve had some messages as well,” Ariyibi said. “I just ignore them. They’re saying I got off lightly but it’s one of those things isn’t it?”