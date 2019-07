With the Steelmen's campaign in this season's tournament starting with a group game at Queen of the South this Saturday, we review how the Fir Park side have performed in every year since 2009-2010.

This season's Betfred Cup is on the horizon All the group action starts this Saturday

2009-2010: Quarter-finals The Steelmen, led by Jim Gannon (pictured) had a 3-2 home win over Inverness in the third round but were thrashed 3-0 by St Mirren in the quarter-finals

2010-2011: Semi-finals Current Motherwell assistant boss Keith Lasley scored as the Steelmen lost 2-1 to Rangers in the semis, having won 2-0 at Brechin City and 1-0 at home to Dundee United in the previous two rounds.

2011-2012: Third Round Despite goals by Lasley and Michael Higdon (pictured) Motherwell went out 7-6 on penalties to Hibs after a 2-2 Fir Park draw. The Steelmen had won 4-0 at Clyde in the previous round.

