Motherwell FC drawn away to Dundee in William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round

Sunday night’s William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round draw handed 2018 finalists Motherwell an away tie against Championship outfit Dundee on the weekend of January 18 and 19.

The match at Dens Park - against a club relegated from the Scottish Premiership last season - will see a Motherwell reunion for striker Danny Johnson who signed for Dundee from 'Well this summer on a two-year deal.

The full draw is: St Mirren v Broxburn Athletic, Kilmarnock v Queen's Park, Heart of Midlothian v Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Livingston v Raith Rovers, Auchinleck Talbot/Arbroath v Falkirk, Dundee United v Hibernian, Ayr United v Ross County, Aberdeen v Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic v Clyde, St Johnstone v Greenock Morton/Brora Rangers, Hamilton Academical v Edinburgh City, Partick Thistle v Celtic, East Kilbride v BSC Glasgow, Dundee v Motherwell, Rangers v Stranraer.