Motherwell ace Richard Tait: I would love to sign new deal to stay beyond summer

Motherwell defender Richard Tait would love to stay with the Steelmen beyond the expiry of his contract this summer.

Ex-Grimsby Town ace Tait (30) has served ’Well for four years – becoming a fans’ favourite – and played in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Hamilton Accies and then the 2-1 home defeat by St Mirren on Tuesday.

Tait reclaimed his starting spot after regular left back Jake Carroll sustained a long term Achilles injury which will need an operation so keeping him out until next season.

“I’m out of contract in the summer so I’ll get as many games in as I can and see what happens,” Tait said.

“I would love to stay at the club. I love Motherwell, it would be great.

“I’m sure if I do as well as I can in the remaining games that will be the case.

“It’s a gutter for Jake (being injured). He’s done fantastic all season.

“I think he’s going to be out quite a while.

“That’s what the squad’s for. If someone gets injured then someone’s got to step up. If I’m put in that position that’s what I’ll do.”

Third placed Motherwell, who haven't won in their last eight league and cup matches, are next in action in the Premiership at home to Ross County on Wednesday, March 4.

“We’ve been knuckling down the whole season,” Tait said. “I think people have been grumbling a little bit recently about results but we are still fighting and aiming to look that way up the league and not behind us.

“If we qualified for Europe it would be fantastic, massive for the club.

“The club finished second one year which was fantastic. But if we finish third this year I think it would eclipse that in terms of the teams in the league now being better.”