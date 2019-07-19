Motherwell 4-0 Morton: Steelmen victorious again

Motherwell made it two section wins out of two when they comfortably defeated Morton iin a Group E clash at Fir Park on Friday night.

Goals by James Scott (2), Jermaine Hylton and Liam Donnelly handed the Steelmen an easy home win.

Morton had the first scoring chance after six minutes when Peter Grant headed a great chance wide following a long free-kick from the right.

The next goal attempt came again for the visitors when former Fir Park favourite John Sutton fired well over from distance.

Motherwell threatened on 14 minutes when Sherwin Seedorf played in Liam Polworth whose rasping left footer was saved by visiting keeper Sam Ramsbottom.

And the Steelmen came even closer within a minute when Scott shot against the bar from close range after Hylton's run and cross from the right had teed up Jake Carroll who had initially driven the ball towards goal.

Seedorf then had two efforts saved by Ramsbottom before Hylton knocked the rebound wide.

Motherwell did hit the front on 22 minutes when Scott turned the ball in from close range after fine build-up play involving Gallagher, Polworth and Seedorf. Scott had practically an open goal after the impressive Seedorf had burst clear and set him up.

On the half hour mark Scott passed up a great chance to score Motherwell's second when he delayed his shot after excellent build-up from Polworth and was crowded out.

Hylton then stung Ramsbottom's gloves with a 38th minute shot that went straight at him as Motherwell continued to boss possession against their Championship opponents.

Despite Motherwell's dominance, the Ton had two great chances to equalise late in the first half.

Firstly Aidan Nesbitt shot straight at Gillespie after the ball was cleared to him, before the same player brought out a fine block from Gillespie at point blank range after playing a one two with Sutton.

A low key start to the second half was brought to life when Scott turned superbly 35 yards from goal on 59 minutes before unleashing a fine shot which Ramsbottom turned over the bar.

From the resultant low driven corner by Polworth, Seedorf blasted an effort too high.

Hylton produced a low 65th minute drive which the keeper plamed out,

Scott then scored his second goal on 66 minutes when he fired home a Polworth pass after good build-up down the left.

Allan Campbell's volleyed effort at Ramsbottom was powerful but too straight at the keeper, but the home fans didn't have long to wait for a third goal.

For it was 3-0 on 75 minutes when Hylton classily steered the ball wide of Ramsbottom after the ball had been partially cleared.

The fourth goal came on 81 minutes when - following an Ilic cross from the left - Ramsbottom palmed the ball out to Scott whose effort was blocked but Liam Donnelly blasted in the rebound impressively.

It was so nearly 5-0 on 89 minutes when Ilic's shot was blocked on the line by Kyle Jacobs after an initial Scott shot had been blocked.

There was still time for Donnelly had a shot saved and Maguire put the rebound into the side netting. The final chance saw Hylton shoot wide.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll (Grimshaw 68), Campbell, Seedorf (Ilic 62), Hylton, Scott, Dunne, Polworth, Donnelly, Gallagher.

Referee: Willie Collum

Crowd: 3167