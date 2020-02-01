Livingston 1-0 Motherwell: Mark Gillespie outstanding as Steelmen defeated

Despite goalkeeper Mark Gillespie making a string of fine saves, Motherwell went down to a 1-0 defeat at Livingston on Saturday thanks to a headed second half goal by ex-Well defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

Despite being disappointing for most of the match, Motherwell bossed the early possession before the hosts who had the first chance on six minutes when Lyndon Dykes' powerful low drive from the edge of the box was parried away by Gillespie.

And the Lions went close again on 13 minutes when Ciaron Brown's long cross to the back post was knocked back to Dykes whose close range shot was brilliantly saved by Gillespie.

The away keeper stopped a certain goal within a minute as he rushed out to block from Scott Pittman who was put clean through after a burst forward by Craig Sibbald.

The hosts continued in the ascendancy and Pittman's long range effort on 33 minutes again extended Gillespie.

And the away custodian soon made another smart stop from Steven Lawless snap shot.

The Lions then forced a corner and John Guthrie volleyed over the bar.

The Well defence was cut open by a Jack McMillan run on 43 minutes but his dangerous ball to the back post was cleared for a corner.

Motherwell's first goal attempt came on 58 minutes when a long free-kick into the Livi box was met by Gallagher, whose header was comfortably saved by Robby McRorie.

But Livingston then forced a corner on the hour which was partially cleared by away sub Bevis Mugabi before Scott Robinson fired over from a Lawless cross.

Sibbald then rolled a free-kick across from the right flank to Dykes whose shot was blocked by Hartley at the expense of a corner.

Gillespie the took a sore one on 65 minutes when he rushed out to block a Bartley effort after a free-kick into the box.

But Livingston soon took the lead when a long throw-in into the box found former Motherwell player Aaron Taylor-Sinclair unmarked at the back post and he headed in off the underside of the bar.

Another dangerous attack down the right by the hosts then found Pittman in the centre but his shot was well blocked by Gillespie.

Livi produced another slick move on 80 minutes which culminated in Dykes lashing in a shot which was deflected off target.

The depressing patten of play continued with Robinson being played through and shooting wide. Yet another fine move by the Lions instigated by Sibbald ended with Dykes ballooning the ball over.

Into the first minute of stoppage time, 'Well's Hartley was unlucky when his snap volley from 20 yards hit the post.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Hartley, Gallagher, Carroll, Tait, Donnelly, Campbell, Ilic (Manzinga 45), Hylton (Mugabi 45), Polworth (O'Hara) , Long.

Referee: John Beaton

Crowd: 1933