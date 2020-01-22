Liam Polworth: Motherwell ace eyeing run to William Hill Scottish Cup final

Liam Polworth is optimistic Motherwell can repeat the feat of two seasons ago and reach the William Hill Scottish Cup Final.

Polworth (25), prominent as ’Well won 3-0 at Dundee on Saturday in Saturday’s fourth round tie thanks to Chris Long’s hat-trick, was an unused sub as Inverness Caley won the tournament in 2015.

He told The Times and Speaker: “Getting a shot to play in the final is obviously something everyone dreams of.

“I didn’t actually play in the 2015 final (a 2-1 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park).

“I was a young lad but it was a great experience to get there and to win it in the end.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t get to the final again, but it’s not something we can really make any difference about.

“We’re just going about every game, we go back to the league and try and keep our position in third, which is massive for us.

“We will put the cup to the side until the next round comes (St Mirren away on the weekend of Saturday, February 8) and we will keep concentrating on our league games.”

Polworth, who set up Long’s brilliant second goal at Dundee, added: “We came here and went about it professionally.

“Especially in the first half, we got our noses in front and we never really looked in too much danger after that.

“Obviously the first half of the season we did well but we feel there is a lot more to come and we feel as a squad that being up the top end of the league is something we can achieve.

“There are massive games coming up for us and they are games that we need to win if we want to keep ourselves up there.”