Lesmahagow Juniors 1-2 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill go top of league with win

Bellshill Athletic are top of McBookie.com League One after coming from behind to win 2-1 at fellow high flyers Lesmahagow Juniors on Saturday, writes Brian Closs.

A long ball caught out the Bellshill defence on 14 minutes and Ryan Connolly took his chance to make it 1-0 to the home team.

Bellshill got their deserved equaliser in the 35th minute when a ball broke to Nichol in the box and he took no time to lash the ball high into the net for 1-1.

Bellshill keeper McDougall kept the score level in the 51st minute with a great save and was called into action again when making three superb saves following a corner.

Lesmahagow had another chance well saved by McDougall in 68 minutes before some brilliant play from Bellshill’s Gilchrist found Savarese in the box.

He controlled the ball before drilling it low past the home keeper for a 2-1 lead to the visitors.

This resulted in a second yellow card for Innes of Lesmahagow and a booking for Ridge for his part.

Bellshill saw out the game for a valuable and hard fought three points.

It will be a top of the table clash this Saturday when Lanark United visit Rockburn Park, kick-off 2pm.