Hibernian 3-1 Motherwell: Steelmen defeated in Jack Ross's first game as Hibs manager

Motherwell were looking to dent Jack Ross's first game as Hibs manager by taking 3 points at Easter Road on Saturday but it wasn't to be as the capital men won 3-1.

The Steelmen went ahead early on through Liam Polworth's tap in but Hibs won it thanks to first half counters by Christian Doidge and Florian Kamberi before a clinching third late on by Daryl Horgan.

Hibs' Scott Allan had the first chance after just three minutes but his low rasping drive from 20 yards was pushed away by Mark Gillespie. The hosts then threatened again when a free-kick was swung over from the left but Christian Doidge headed over.

The Steelmen took the lead in the ninth minute when Polworth tapped in the rebound at the back post after a brilliant run and shot by Hylton off the woodwork.

Hibs hit back on 16 minutes but Jason Naismith shot straight at Gillespie after a one-two with Camberi.

And the Hibees levelled four minutes later when Doidge tapped in a simple chance at the back post after Joe Newell's low shot across goal.

Allan then sclaffed a shot wide as the Edinburgh side got up a head of steam.

It was 2-1 Hibs after 24 minutes when Kamberi rifled the ball high into the net after good build-up work involving Naismith.

Hibs then wasted a great opportunity when Naismith took a wild swing and missed the ball completely from 10 yards out after a cross from the right.

Motherwell tried to hit back with Grimshaw and Polworth setting up Carroll whose left foot shot was turned wide.

A teasing cross from the left by Carroll was then flicked on by Hylton but the ball drifted over the bar.

Hylton showed some more wing trickery on 33 minutes but his shot after cutting inside was weak and straight at Maxwell.

Hibs missed a great chance on 53 minutes when Doidge was sent cean through and although he shot powerfully it was straight at Gillespie.

Motherwell had a major penalty shout turned down by referee John Beaton on 57 minutes when Polworth went down under a challenge but the official - standing just a few feet away - was unmoved.

Motherwell kept battling away and after several one twos on the right wing between Declan Gallagher and Grimshaw, Allan Campbell's tantalising ball across the penalty area just needed a touch to get a goal but none was forthcoming.

Away striker Devante Cole was having a fine second half and robbed Hibs' Melker Hallberg on 75 minutes before running through and firing in a left footer which Maxwell saved comfortably.

Fine build-up play involving Hylton and Long for the visitors then saw the latter fire a dangerous ball across goal with no takers.

Hibs killed the game on 85 minutes after a swift breakaway when Horgan executed a fine one-two with fellow replacement Stevie Mallan and slotted the ball low into the right corner for 3-1.

The hosts were dominant late on and Mallan sprinted clear on 88 minutes and shot against the right post before Boyle blasted the rebound over.