Harry Hood: Former Motherwell striker dies aged 74

Harry Hood, who made 15 appearances for Motherwell in the 1976-1977 season, died on Sunday at the age of 74.

The forward, who was best known for scoring 123 goals for Celtic when winning 12 major honours for Jock Stein's team between 1969 and 1976.

He died surrounded by wife Kathleen, daughters Lisa and Siobhan, son Nicholas and other relatives at his Bothwell home at 6.30am.

Hood also played for Clyde, Sunderland, San Antonio Thunder and Queen of the South.

His death follows hard on the heels of fellow Celtic legends Billy McNeill and Steve Chalmers also passing away.

Responding to Hood's death, a statement on the Motherwell FC Twitter page read: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of former striker Harry Hood aged 74. Harry, formerly of Clyde and Celtic, signed for the Steelmen in May 1976 from San Antonio Thunder.

"He would play 19 times, scoring once. Our thoughts are with Harry's family & friends. RIP.