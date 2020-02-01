Flurry of bets on Motherwell to beat Livingston today

A flurry of bets have been placed on Motherwell heading backed to Lanarkshire with three points today, despite being the bookmaker’s underdogs.

In the last 24 hours, a whopping 73% of bets on the match have backed Stephen Robinson’s side to beat Livingston this afternoon.

That’s Motherwell being 23/10 underdogs to take all three points today, with Livingston penned as 6/5 favourites despite holding a ten point advantage.

It's 12/5 that both sides share a point and the game ends in a draw.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Motherwell’s tasty price has attracted punters’ attention late last night and this morning.

“The Steelmen’s away form is sparkling with five wins in their last five, however, Livingston have won four back-to-back heading into the tie.

“Well fans will be reassured that Motherwell are now just 5/4 to finish in the top three… Europa League anyone?”