Donald Jennow: Motherwell FC women's head coach quits but says his players can be proud of what they've achieved

As he revealed his decision to quit as Motherwell FC women's team head coach, Donald Jennow thanked his newly promoted players for preserving their SWPL 1 status this season and reaching the last four of the Scottish Cup.

Jennow, whose team ended their league campaign with a 9-0 loss to champions Glasgow City on Sunday, told the Motherwell FC website: “I want to thank all the players and back room team who give up so much to do their best for the team.

“Together we secured our position in the league and reached the semi final of the Scottish Cup.

“The players can be proud of what they achieved and I will watch on and hope they continue to improve.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Motherwell and am grateful to Alan (Burrows, Motherwell chief executive) for the opportunity to lead the team and represent this fantastic club."

Jennow arrived at Motherwell two years ago as assistant to Eddie Wolecki Black and together they helped mastermind a storming SWPL2 title-winning season.

When Wolecki Black switched to Celtic, Jennow was promoted to the top job and took his side to the final of the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup, where they lost to Hibernian.

Jennow is stepping down to concentrate on home and work life, although the former Airdrieonians assistant hasn’t ruled out a return to the dugout at some point in the future.

'Well chief Burrows added: “I can’t thank Donald enough for his contribution to Motherwell in the two years he’s been with us.

“We are very sorry to be losing him, but we also understand and completely respect his reasons.

“Donald has been helping us redraw some of the structure and strategy around our women’s department and we hope to start implementing some of those recommendations very soon, whilst also looking to replace him with a high-calibre candidate.”