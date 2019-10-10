Donald Jennow: Motherwell FC women's boss rates his side's chances against Hibs in semi

Motherwell FC women’s gaffer Donald Jennow reckons his side is now much better equipped to handle Hibernian FC in this Sunday’s SSE Scottish Women’s Cup semi-final clash.

The two teams met in the final of last year’s tournament, which turned into a nightmare for the Women of Steel as they were hammered 8-0 at Firhill.

“I think we are better in different ways,” Jennow said ahead of this weekend’s rematch at Forthbank Stadium in Stirling.

“We are much younger, we are much more athletic than we were.

“We have less experience. I don’t want to compare that team to this team because that team did incredibly well to have a very successful league campaign and back that up with reaching the cup final.

“At the end of the day we’re still at the semi-final stage. We hope to go further but it’s a big task.

“I’ve got full confidence in my squad I have right now.”

Jennow reckons there are only four survivors in the current ’Well team from the one slain 8-0 last November.

He added: “In terms of going in my favour it just depends, it’s a different group, a different make-up to the squad and different strengths.”

Jennow’s side was an SWPL2 outfit when they took on Hibs in that fateful clash 11 months ago.

But Motherwell won promotion as champions last season so now play in the same SWPL1 division as a Hibs team who beat the Women of Steel 2-0 in the league as recently as September 29.

“It was tight,” Jennow said. “We were disciplined, we were organised, we restricted opportunities for them.

“And they still dominated the game, as we expected them to.

“But from a tactical standpoint I thought the players did exceptionally well.

“Save for a couple of moments that went against us, we made it a competitive game.”

The Motherwell-Hibs game kicks off at 3.30pm this Sunday, following the other semi between Rangers and Glasgow City, KO noon.