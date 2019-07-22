Declan Gallagher: Motherwell boss Robbo wants us to emulate Betfred run of 2017

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher has revealed that manager Stephen Robinson last week showed the squad a video of ’Well’s run all the way to the 2017 Betfred Cup final, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Gallagher (28), who played as ’Well won their first two games of this season’s tournament against Queen of the South and Morton, added: “The gaffer stressed he wants to go on that run this year.

“He wants to see if he can make it back to Hampden. I think every football player wants that feeling. One of the reasons why I signed here is they get to cup finals.”

Gallagher also reckons ’Well can challenge for a top six Scottish Premiership finish this season.

“I don’t see why we can’t challenge for top six this year,” said Gallagher. “We have a lot of new players in here so we need to see how we gel over the next coming games.

“The gaffer’s brought in a lot of good players and there’s a lot of experienced pros in there as well.

“We have a good mixture of youth and experience in the changing room so there’s no reason why we couldn’t push for top six. The manager lost all his wingers from last season but he’s recruited well. The boys have done brilliant.

“They have been really welcoming. We have become a tight knit group very, very quickly.

“The staff have been really good since I got here. It’s a lot more professional than what I was used to last year.

“Everything is a lot more organised. I’ve really enjoyed my time so far.

“Already I can see benefits to my game working with the sports scientist here.

“And the coaching and information I’m taking in every training session is definitely affecting my game already and I can see it improving.

“I’m getting my proteins in me, better food and a wee bit more one to one time, more things that are specific to what I need to on the pitch instead of doing it as a group collectively.”

Gallagher – who played 44 out of 44 games for Livi last season, said he would have to be on his game “week in week out” to emulate that this season, such is the quality in Motherwell’s squad.