David Turnbull scoops FIVE prizes at Motherwell FC Player of Year Awards

Goalscoring midfielder David Turnbull has earned plaudits from his manager and chief executive after his latest fine display for Motherwell in Saturday’s 1-1 league draw at Hamilton Accies, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Turnbull’s brilliant displays since becoming a first team regular back in October saw him sweep the boards at Motherwell’s annual Player of the Year Awards at the Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park on Saturday night.

Turnbull landed Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year, Top Goalscorer and Goal of the Season prizes.

After watching Turnbull (19) knock in his 10th goal of the season from a Liam Grimshaw cross, Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson had earlier told assembled press men at The Hope CBD Stadium: “David is a fantastic footballer, he’s easy on the eye.

“Ten goals this season is a brilliant return.

And chief executive Burrows added later on Twitter: “Absolutely outstanding from David Turnbull – what a fantastic talent he is.

“One of the most technically gifted players Motherwell have produced in decades.

“What’s even better – a local boy, a ‘Well fan and a great lad with a sensible head. He’s going to the top, no doubt.”

Motherwell are also well served by fellow kids James Scott and Allan Campbell, as Robbo emphasised.

He added: “I think Allan Campbell doesn’t get the plaudits alongside him. He does the dirty work, he does the hard work and he does it for 90 minutes.

“Some of the boys didn’t quite do that against Hamilton.

“Whether it was the heat, whether it was Hamilton were a little bit revitalised that we didn’t finish them off.

“And it gives them a little bit of a lifeline doesn’t it when you don’t take your chances.

“So we’ll learn from that. We’ll take a point away from home. It’s decent on that surface when it’s so dry as well.

“Disappointed overall but we’ll take the positives and work on it again next week.”