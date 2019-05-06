Comment: Motherwell ace David Turnbull should have got Young Player crown

I was surprised that David Turnbull didn’t win the PFA Scotland Scottish Premiership Young Player of the Year Award announced on Sunday night, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent – who admittedly has also had a fine season for the Ibrox giants by scoring six goals and providing 10 assists – instead got the nod with other gongs announced seeing Celtic winger James Forrest and Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke get the respective Player and Manager of the Year prizes.

David Turnbull celebrates scoring his 13th goal of the season against St Mirren on Saturday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Fir Park ace Turnbull (19), who only became a first team regular in October, has already scored 13 goals for the Steelmen despite playing in central midfield. He has also laid on four assists.

In our top flight, only Aldredo Morelos (17 goals), Sam Cosgrove (16 goals) and Odsonne Edouard (15 goals) have scored more than Turnbull.

And it’s not just Turnbull's goalscoring which catches the eye when watching Motherwell week in, week out.

He always looks comfortable in possession, poised and sharp.

With the Fir Park strikers largely struggling this season (Danny Johnson with six goals is their highest scoring forward), it’s a good job that Turnbull has had his shooting boots on in this campaign.

Without his strikes (which astonishingly have helped Motherwell win 29 of their total 48 points this season), they could be involved in a relegation battle.

Whilst trumpeting Turnbull’s qualities, I’m not demeaning the achievements of Liverpool loanee Kent at Ibrox.

He has also been consistently superb with his pace and trickery, but I just feel Turnbull’s overall impact on his team – which unlike Rangers’ has been assembled without spending millions of pounds in transfer fees and wages – has been more significant throughout the season.

It’s hard to argue against Killie gaffer Clarke getting the top manager award given his achievements in having a provincial club in the top four challenging for a European spot.

And Celtic’s Forrest has also been excellent in helping his club to an eighth straight Premiership crown and possible treble treble.

Motherwell winger Jake Hastie – who has signed a pre contract with Rangers – had also made the Young Player final shortlist.