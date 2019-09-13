Christy Manzinga: Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says forward will cause opposition a lot of problems

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says that forward Christy Manzinga's introduction to first team action will not be happening in the immediate future.

Robbo signed the DR Congo striker this summer after he scored a stunning overhead kick in a pre-season friendly against Gretna, but the player won't feature against Hearts this weekend despite recovering from injury.

Robinson said: "Christy is available but I think he needs another couple of reserve games to get up to speed.

"Christy has come from a background of non league football. He's still a project.

"He's strong, he's technically very quick, he will cause teams a lot of problems.

"But his understanding still needs to get there.

"He will be involved for the coming weeks."

Manzinga played in the same youth team as the likes of PSG first-teamers Adrian Rabiot, Presnel Kimpembe, Real Madrid signing Ferland Mendy and Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich.

He has had spells at Lorient and Angers in France before joining Royal Chatelet two years ago and scored five times in 22 appearances in Belgium's third tier last season.

Other than injured pair David Turnbull and Charles Dunne, Robinson has a full squad to pick from for this weekend's game at Tynecastle.