Carluke Rovers still in promotion hunt despite 4-0 hammering by Lesmahagow Juniors

Carluke Rovers chairman Ian McKnight was pulling no punches after watching his side thumped 4-0 at home by Lesmahagow Juniors, writes Craig Goldthorp.

Goals by Scott Falconer, John McStay and Kris Jarvie (2) gave second placed ’Gow an easy win in Saturday’s McBookie.com League Two encounter.

“To a man, we never turned up,” McKnight told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“They suppressed us all over the park, we looked nervous from the start, like we were prepared to be bullied and that’s what we got.

“They are a big physical team and we were outworked.

“We had a very disappointing team performance.

“It is probably the worst we have played all season.”

Despite the setback, fifth placed Rovers remain just three points outside the promotion places with a game in hand over third placed Vale of Leven.

McKnight said: “We are fortunate in that results have been going our way among all the teams round about us who are also vying for that third promotion place.

“But that is something we shouldn’t rely on.

“All is not lost, but I think by the slimmest of margins we are still in the hunt for the third promotion berth.”

Rovers get the chance to redeem themselves in an away league fixture against bottom club Ardeer Thistle this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

“We are looking forward to Saturday because it should be points in the bag for us,” McKnight added.

“But the way we are playing just now is concerning, because we have taken only one point out of the last 12.

“We have taken a dip at the wrong time but it is important for the players to lift themselves for the last five matches, get us over the line and secure that third place.”

Despite winning 4-0 and keeping the pressure on league leaders Lanark United, Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving was unhappy with his players’ display at John Cumming Stadium.

He said: “It was a great result but it was a poor performance.

“We are struggling to get a bit of momentum because so many games have been off recently.”

’Gow gaffer Irving added: “We were a bit ring rusty on Saturday.

“We hadn’t played for three weeks but we have boys in the team who can score goals.

“When the chances came we managed to take them.

“Hopefully we will be playing every week now so we can build momentum.”

Lesmahagow are eight points behind league leaders Lanark United with two games in hand.

“I always said Lanark were the team to catch,” Irving added.

“It is still going to be difficult. They are in the driving seat but there is still a lot of football to be played.

“Sometimes when you see the finishing line it is hard to get over it.

“I have boys in the team that know how to get over the finishing line but the pressure is on us to try and catch Lanark.”

Lesmahagow host St Anthony’s in the league this Saturday in a game which kicks off at 2pm.

’Gow’s League Two rivals Forth Wanderers had their scheduled fixture at Johnstone Burgh last Saturday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The rearranged match between the two clubs is this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.