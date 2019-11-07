Caledonian Braves 2-2 Berwick Rangers: Braves nick point at death

Caledonian Braves nicked a point right at the death as they shared the points in a 2-2 home draw with league newcomers Berwick Rangers at Alliance Park on Saturday, writes Roy Campbell.

Braves’ Ross McNeil had a first half effort ruled out when the offside flag was raised.

Late in the opening 45, a Braves corner was deflected just past the post off a Berwick player and McLaughlin narrowly missed with another effort.

The away side broke the deadlock as a fantastic free-kick from Waugh fizzed into the top right hand corner.

Braves then ramped up the pressure at the other end.

John Guthrie pulled in a fans’ man of the match award for his fine second half display.

After his neat one-two with McNeil he flashed a shot across goal which was almost converted home by an away defender.

The equaliser would eventually come from the returning man McLaughlin.

Guthrie found the young midfielder in acres of space, he took a touch and rifled the ball into the back of the net.

With 10 minutes remaining, and against the run of a play, Berwick were back in the lead.

A communication error between Raffi Krissian and Nicky Hogarth allowed Berwick to run in and tap into an empty net.

Krissian’s header towards his keeper looped over Hogarth’s head, gifting the away side an easy goal .

Braves were searching for that equaliser that their second half performance deserved.

They eventually found their luck deep into stoppage time.

A first time cross from McLaughlin was headed on into the path of Krissian whose downward header seemed to slowly cross the line to make it 2-2.

The French defender made up for the earlier error.

The Braves are in South Challenge Cup action as Bonnyton Thistle head to Alliance Park this Saturday, KO 3pm.