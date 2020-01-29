Caledonian Braves 1-4 BSC Glasgow: Braves lose to high flyers

Caledonian Braves slumped to a 4-1 home defeat to high-flying BSC Glasgow at Alliance Park on Saturday after an impressive first half, writes Roy Campbell.

This Lowland League encounter saw BSC striker Thomas Collins almost open the scoring early on but he was denied by the side netting.

Braves’ Neil McLaughlin then came close as his shot from inside his own half almost caught the BSC goalie off guard. Marshal just managed to hold on to the long range effort.

BSC opened the scoring when a corner kick found Martin Grehan unmarked at the back post. The big striker had time to slot the ball into the opposite corner to give his side the advantage.

Fortunately this lead wouldn’t last long. Great play from Alan Reid and a wonderful pass from David Sinclair found McLaughlin rushing into the right hand side of the box.

The young midfielder hit a first time half volley which rifled past Marshall.

Alex Marshall then had some terrific saves to deny the visitors as top goalscorer Thomas Orr came close.

BSC would re-take the lead. A penalty was called by the man in the middle, Declan Hughes stepped up and just beat Marshy as he dived the right way.

BSC took control of the game from midway through the second half.

But following a slack defensive pass the visitors missed a glorious opportunity to kill the tie.

Orr would have the ball in the back of the net but was adjudged to be offside as the goal for BSC was coming.

Another penalty kick was awarded when substitute McKay skipped past five Braves players before being fouled by Reid in the box.

Hughes stepped up once again and converted their third goal of the game.

The game was killed off when Collins beat the offside trap and slotted past Marshall from six yards out.

The Braves lacked the creative edge in this one to merit a share of the points as BSC continue their fine form.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Braves as they travel up to Lowland League leaders Kelty Hearts, this Saturday, February 1, 3pm KO at New Central Park.