Caledonian Braves 0-0 Gala Fairydean Rovers: Keeper Marshall earns Braves point

Caledonian Braves were held to their first goalless draw of the season at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers in a Lowland League clash at the weekend, writes Roy Campbell.

The away side had plenty of chances to take the lead early in the first half, home Alex Marshall being forced to make good saves to keep the Braves in the game.

Twelve minutes in and Marshall was at it again, making not one but two great saves from point blank range to keep the scoreline at 0-0.

The Braves began to come back into the game with Serge Makofo again causing problems down the left hand side.

The tricky English winger got the better of the Gala right back all afternoon.

Makofo came closest to opening the scoring after his effort from a wide angle somehow hit the bar.

The ball then fell to Neil McLaughlin on the penalty spot but he couldn’t find the target.

David Winters then cracked the post from a close range header from a corner kick as the Braves continued their pressure.

Makofo was causing more problems, again beating the right back tight on the touchline before being brought down by a defender.

But the referee waved away appeals for a penalty and gave a free-kick for handball against Makofo.

Into the second half and a similar scenario. Gala should have taken the lead early on but that only sparked the Braves to create constant pressure as they knocked at the door to get a goal.

Top goalscorer Ross McNeil came close on a few occasions while substitute Ben Daily directed a header just wide of the target after a greatly weighted free-kick from David Sinclair.

It just wasn’t to be in front of the net for Braves on Saturday but the great performance from Marshall means he now has two clean sheets in his last two appearances.

Braves are sixth in the table with 21 points from 14 games.

It’s Lowland League action at Broadwood Stadium this Saturday as Braves visit Cumbernauld Colts, KO 3pm.