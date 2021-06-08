Bellshill Athletic boss Derek Wilson confident of remaining top of Breathing Space Cup standings

Bellshill Athletic gaffer Derek Wilson has taken his team top

Wilson’s men, who recorded a 4-3 home win over Newmains United on Saturday to move onto four points from two games, are one point clear of four other clubs with three games to play in the six-team mini league.

"We’ve not even played well in the two games and that’s no disrespect to the other teams,” Wilson said.

“We’re sitting top of the section despite having a nightmare with injuries. Hopefully we can just keep plodding away and turn the corner with the performances.

"If we do that I think we’ll stand a good chance of winning the league.”

Bellshill – missing six players through injury and unavailability– fielded debutant keeper Ben McDougall against Newmains and led 2-0 at the interval through goals by Matt Grant and Murray Loudon.

Newmains improved after the break and rallied superbly to net three times and go 3-2 up.

With 15 minutes remaining, it was 3-3 when ’Hill substitute Matt Clarke netted with his first touch.

Clarke’s corner then resulted in Shaun Rouse scoring a bullet header to win it for ’Hill late on.

Wilson hopes to have four players back to face Lesmahagow at home this Saturday in the Breathing Space Cup, KO 2pm.