Auchinleck Talbot 7-0 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill out of Macron Scottish Junior Cup

League One minnows Bellshill Athletic’s 7-0 defeat at giants Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday started in the worst possible fashion.

Just two minutes had elapsed in this Macron Scottish Junior Cup second round encounter when the home team took the lead.

A corner evaded everyone at the near post and Hyslop reacted quickest to turn the ball home at the back post.

The home team continued to press their lowly visitors before a Bellshill break saw Savarese shoot over in the sixth minute.

Talbot made an early change with the injured Wilson going off to be replaced by Healy before they doubled their lead in the 11th minute when a McCracken header looped over McDougall into the Bellshill net.

Bellshill continued to be under pressure from their hosts but had a rare chance when the ball eluded Savarese in the box.

Auchinleck continued to press and brought out a good save from McDougall in 28 minutes and just two minutes later Samson made it 3-0.

Simon was adjudged to have fouled on the edge of the box on 34 minutes and Shankland made him pay when he curled the free-kick into the bottom corner behind the despairing dive from McDougall for a 4-0 lead.

Young cleared an Auchinleck chance off the line before referee McDonald blew for half-time.

Bellshill began the second half brightly with two quick free-kicks but were unable to make either count.

Brown became the first man booked on 56 minutes with the home player escaping punishment after appearing to raise his hands to the Bellshill defender.

McDougall punched the resultant free-kick clear.

Bellshill made a change in 58 minutes when McGuire replaced Scott.

Febers became the second Bellshill player booked before McDougall rose to claim an Auchinleck corner on 69 minutes before making another good save on 77 minutes.

Ridge replaced Stewart in 79 minutes and ’Hill found themselves 6-0 down within 10 minutes whenBoylan scored a quickfire double.

Shankland rubbed salt into the wound by rounding off the scoring in the 90th minute when he tapped home on the goal line.

Bellshill will look to bounce back by going for four league wins in a row when they visitCarluke Rovers on Saturday, KO 2pm.