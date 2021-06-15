Allan Campbell: Midfield ace explains reasons for quitting Motherwell for English Championship

Allan Campbell in action for Motherwell against Dundee United last season (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

Campbell, 22, a fantastic servant to the Fir Park outfit since first joining their youth set-up at the age of nine, scored 16 goals in 159 appearances for the first team as well as earning 24 Scotland under-21 caps.

After having a tour of Luton’s stadium he told the club website: "It has a really good feel to it. I have heard a lot of good things about the club and how close they are with the fans and how well the midweek games get here, so I’m looking forward to getting started.

"I can’t thank the Motherwell supporters enough for what they did for me. But as a footballer, there is a time in your career where you feel you need to take that next step and Luton have given me the chance to come down here and really try and prove myself at this level, kick-on and develop me as a player and a person.

"I think this is the next level up. I am an ambitious person, I set targets for myself and I’ve come down here, set targets and now I am going to try and get them.

"I spoke to the manager, Mick (Luton assistant manager Harford) as well, and they really want to try and develop me as a player and that is the main thing.

"They are going to work with me, try and take me to the next level and hopefully we can do that together and bring a lot of success to the club."

Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to get Allan done as he’s one we’ve been tracking for a while.

“He’s one of the best young midfield players in Scotland, athletic and hungry for success. He’s one that I’m sure will be a fans’ favourite at Kenilworth Road.

“From the moment I met him I knew he was serious about his football, and we like individuals like that. He had a lot of interest, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to join us.

“He’s already got vast experience, but at 22 years old he’s a great age and one that can grow with us.