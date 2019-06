2019-2020 Premiership fixtures released: Motherwell start with Livingston away

Motherwell will begin their 2019-2020 Scottish Premiership campaign away to Livingston on Saturday, August 3.

The Steelmen then host Celtic a week later before the first Lanarkshire derby of the season at Hamilton Accies on Saturday, August 24.

Motherwell end the month with a home game against Hibernian on Saturday, August 31.

Full Motherwell league fixture is: Saturday 03/08/2019 Livingston A; Saturday 10/08/2019 Celtic H; Saturday 24/08/2019 Hamilton Academical A; Saturday 31/08/2019 Hibernian H; Saturday 14/09/2019 Heart of Midlothian A; Saturday 21/09/2019 Ross County H; Saturday 28/09/2019 St. Johnstone A; Saturday 05/10/2019 St. Mirren H; Saturday 19/10/2019 Aberdeen H; Saturday 26/10/2019 Rangers A; Wednesday 30/10/2019 Kilmarnock H; Saturday 02/11/2019 Livingston H; Saturday 09/11/2019 Celtic A; Saturday 23/11/2019 Hibernian A; Saturday 30/11/2019 St. Johnstone H; Wednesday 04/12/2019 St. Mirren A; Saturday 07/12/2019 Heart of Midlothian H; Saturday 14/12/2019 Rangers H; Saturday 21/12/2019 Kilmarnock A; Thursday 26/12/2019 Ross County A; Sunday 29/12/2019 Hamilton Academical H; Wednesday 22/01/2020 Aberdeen A; Saturday 25/01/2020 Hibernian H; Saturday 01/02/2020 Livingston A; Wednesday 05/02/2020 Celtic H; Wednesday 12/02/2020 St. Johnstone A; Saturday 15/02/2020 St. Mirren H; Saturday 22/02/2020 Hamilton Academical A; Wednesday 04/03/2020 Ross County H; Saturday 07/03/2020 Heart of Midlothian A; Saturday 14/03/2020 Aberdeen H; Saturday 21/03/2020 Kilmarnock H; Saturday 04/04/2020 Rangers A.