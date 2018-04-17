Chance to meet UFC star Steven Ray at Bellshill's Maximum Power Gym this Saturday

Ultimate Fighting Championship ace Steven Ray will be in Bellshill this Saturday as he hosts a two-hour seminar before doing a fans' photo shoot, writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Kirkcaldy lightweight ace (28) is coming to Maximum Power Gym, at Bellshill Industrial Estate in Inchinnan Road, from 12pm and fans can still snap up tickets for just £20.

Gym owner Mark Walsh (38) told the Motherwell Times/Bellshill Speaker: "Steven is one of the best UFC fighters area so I think this is going to be brilliant.

"Our gym is really going places now and has 300 members, which has doubled in a year."

Call the gym on 07709 763419 for further information on this exciting event.