Bottom of league Dalziel Rugby Club qualify for West Regional Shield final

Dalziel Rugby Club’s season took a major upward spiral on Saturday when they qualified for the West Regional Shield final.

Dalziel – currently bottom of Tennent’s West Division 1 – defeated Kilmarnock 24-12 in their last four encounter to book a showpiece spot against Greenock Wanderers at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday, December 8, 2pm.

Club spokesperson Euan Duguid told the Times and Speaker: “Getting to the final is hugely significant in terms of being reflective of the hard work and commitment going into the club at the moment at grassroots level.

“We have our challenges in the league at the moment.

“It is about coming through tough times and getting results. Everyone in the team is really pleased we have had this cup run.

“There is a lot of work going on from the head coach Graham Calder right through the club. Everyone at the club is buzzing about being in the final and we are looking forward to it.

“Our boys will be very much focused on the task in hand.

“They will be putting every effort into training in the run up to the final.

“We will make sure no stone is unturned in our preparation.

“We will be doing everything in our power and control to make sure we are in a very strong position.

“Coach Calder will take a very pragmatic approach to the final.”

Dalziel Rugby Club are organising a special offer for fans wishing to travel to the final. For just £15, they can get a curry, pint and bus to the stadium. See www.dalzielrugby.com for more information.