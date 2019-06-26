Uddingston couple spend their wedding night in the cells ... along with the best man

A blushing bride and her new husband spent their wedding night apart in the cells ... along with the best man, a court heard.

Claire and Eamonn Goodbrand were arrested following a disturbance at their wedding reception at The Vu at Ballencrieff Toll in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Sunday night.

Best man Kieran Goodbrand, understood to be Eamonn’s brother was also taken into custody.

Eamonn (31), who was sporting a head injury, Claire (24) and Kieran (26), all gave addresses in Uddingston.

All three appeared in the dock from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday afternoon.

They were each charged on petition with serious assault following a report that one of their alleged victims lost part of a finger.

Both men were still wearing their dress wedding shoes under their prison issue grey tracksuits The accused made no plea to the charges and were each committed for further examination.

Sheriff Douglas Kinloch agreed to release them on bail subject to special conditions banning them from approaching or contacting certain family members.

They are expected to make a second court appearance to be fully committed for trial next week.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed that all three members of the Goodbrand family faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

In addition, Claire and Kieran Goodbrand are also charged separately with assault to injury.

The couple’s wedding certificate revealed that Eamonn is the son of Scottish butcher John Goodbrand and his mum Theresa is a retired cleaner.

Eamonn’s Facebook page reveals that he also works as a professional fighter, boxing competitively as a light middleweight.

His new wife was born in South Africa to project manager Cherry-Ann Lindsay, but her father is not named in the official document.