Transport interchange plans put to the public

Plans for a transport interchange at Motherwell rail station will be on public display this month.

A drop-in event will be held in Motherwell Library tomorrow (Thursday) from 10am-7pm when staff from North Lanarkshire Council and Scotrail Alliance will be available to discuss the plans.

A display will remain in the library until Thursday, June 21, and the plans will be on the council’s web site during this time, giving residents and businesses the opportunity to provide feedback.

Funding of £3.5m was approved by Glasgow City Region City Deal in April for a high-quality bus, train and bike transport interchange in front of the existing railway station.

This will co-ordinate with Scotrail Alliance’s planned investment in the railway station.

Councillor Allan Graham, convener of the Enterprise and Housing Committee, said: “I would ask people to take some time to look at the plans in the library or online.

“This is a major development for Motherwell and the wider area so it’s important we get the views of people who do business and use the local transport network.”