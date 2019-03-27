Plans for Holytown Link Road scrapped

Mossend and Holytown councillors Frank McNally and Jim Reddin have welcomed news that plans for a Holytown Link Road are to be scrapped.

The scheme would have provided a link between Holytown and Eurocentral, between the A775 Main Street and Brittain Way/Condor Glen, but proved to be hugely controversial in the village facing fierce opposition from the Holytown Says No campaigners.

The recommendation to drop the plans will go before an upcoming meeting of the City Deal Cabinet for final approval following a decision by North Lanarkshire Council’s Policy and Strategy Committee.

Councillor Reddin said: “Since being elected in 2017 I have advocated against the plans, which would have had a detrimental impact on the village, and I’m pleased all indications are that the proposals will go no further.”

Councillor McNally added: “This is a victory for local people who have fought this proposal for years, including those involved in the Holytown Says No campaign.

“I am pleased that common sense has finally prevailed.”