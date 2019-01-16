Motherwell councillor’s concerns over bus rerouting

A Motherwell West Councillor has raised concerns following the confirmed rerouting of Stuarts Coaches Ltd 240x service, due to take effect from Monday.

The change in service, which services Lanark to Glasgow, will see the 240x bus rerouted via Crosshill Street and Motherwell Cross and will result in no Glasgow bus service covering Airbles Road.

After being contacted by local residents, Councillor Meghan Gallacher wrote to Stuarts Coaches Ltd and is currently awaiting a response.

She said: “Rerouting this service will have a detrimental impact on local people. Many use the 240x service so that they can travel to work, attend hospital appointments or so they can study at college or university.

“I have written to Stuarts Coaches Ltd to ascertain the reason behind this decision. Local residents have the right to know why the only bus service covering Airbles Road to Glasgow has changed.

“I urge Stuarts Coaches Ltd to reconsider this decision.”

The new route will also no longer serve the village of Law which has been labelled a “betrayal” by the “Save the Law Bus” campaign.

Stuarts Coaches Ltd had not responded to a request to clarify why it was changing the route by the time we went to press.

The junction between Airbles Road and Avon Street is currently closed until February 11 to allow Scottish Gas Networks to to facilitate gas mains renewal.

The firm is investing £68,000 to replace its old gas mains and services with new plastic pipe on Avon Street, the latest in a long-running upgrade of the network which has been taking place in recent years.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that people can get frustrated by roadworks, however the new plastic pipe has a lifespan of 80 years.

“This means that when the work is complete, Motherwell residents will continue to enjoy the benefits of a safe and reliable gas supply for years to come.

“We always aim to minimise disruption and we will make every effort to ensure our works are completed as soon as possible.”