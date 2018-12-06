House builder apologises to Viewpark residents over HGV disruption

Residents of a Viewpark street have been complaining of disturbances caused by large numbers of HGV lorries passing through the area.

Heavy vehicles have been travelling along Juniper Road to and from the site of Cruden Homes’ housing development at the former St Gabriel’s primary school, and residents are complaining about noisy vehicles using a street, which is not suitable for this type of traffic.

Thorniewood councillor Steven Bonnar said: “We welcome the new housing as there is a demand and both the council and the Scottish Government have well-developed plans to provide housing.

“Residents are willing to accept a minor amount of disruption as inevitable, but what is not acceptable is the sheer level of disruption affecting the residents of Juniper Road, which is not suitable for heavy vehicles and is an area with a lot of single floored properties occupied by pensioners.

“I previously spoke to Cruden and the disruption died down but has flared up again in the last couple of days. I’ve been told ‘it’s new drivers’ following their sat nav but someone needs to tell them not to do this.”

Juniper Road resident Amanda Burns lives close to the development. She said: “Just now I’ve just seen four HGVs come down the road in convoy.

“I have a three year old child and my door opens practically onto the road so I am worried about safety, particularly as the road is not suitable for this type of traffic.

“It’s constant from about 9am until 5.30pm and this has been going on for months. I contacted Councillor Bonnar, who spoke to them, and things did quieten down for a bit, but then it flared up it again.

“I don’t know why they’re so determined to take this route instead of the one they are supposed to be using, and I don’t know what it will take to get them to stop. Will someone have to take legal action after having their car damaged or being run over?

“There are 10 mile an hour signs at the site entrance and inside, so they take care of their own people and property but don’t seem to be interested in the residents.”

A spokesperson for Cruden Building said: “We are sorry that some vehicles have taken this route in error. We appreciate this is a residential road are doing everything we can to ensure this traffic takes an alternative route in future.”